Previous
Next
Signs of our times May 3 by golftragic
Photo 388

Signs of our times May 3

Before you go in to pay, preferably by card, at the servo. When the lockdown first started I paid with a $50 note (cash was allowed) and the attendant scowled at me and put on latex rubber gloves to take the note.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
107% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise