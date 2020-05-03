Sign up
Photo 388
Signs of our times May 3
Before you go in to pay, preferably by card, at the servo. When the lockdown first started I paid with a $50 note (cash was allowed) and the attendant scowled at me and put on latex rubber gloves to take the note.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3210
photos
98
followers
51
following
385
386
387
388
389
390
391
392
980
1835
390
1836
391
1837
392
1838
Tags
signs
,
virus
,
belmont
,
geelong
,
2020
,
signs-of-our-times
