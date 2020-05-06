Previous
Signs of our times May 6 by golftragic
Photo 390

Signs of our times May 6

Front door of the physio clinic I attend (all too frequently). Same system applies at the local medical clinics too. Nobody wants to sit round in waiting rooms!

6th May 2020 6th May 20

Diana ace
That's the only way to go.
May 27th, 2020  
