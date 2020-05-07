Sign up
Photo 391
Signs of our times May 7
Another sign from the golf club. They're not taking any risks.
Apologies for loading the feed, no need to comment.
7th May 2020
7th May 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Tags
sign
,
b
,
geelong
,
2020
,
13th-beach
,
barwon-heads
,
signs-of-our-times
,
golf-clu
Diana
ace
Ours will be closed for a long time. You are very lucky :-)
May 27th, 2020
