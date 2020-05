Signs of our times May 9

This policy requires a great deal of agility to comply with its requirements. The express checkout is so small you can't remove the items to pack quickly enough while you're still unloading. And the regular checkouts (which aren't open at this early time) require extraordinary gymnastic manoeuvres to unpack quickly enough whilst also trying to pack stuff at the other end. I now just chuck my stuff in the trolley and pack it in bags outside.