Photo 390
Signs of our times 2 May
On the door of a small fresh fish shop at the Barwon Heads aerodrome. A most unimpressive looking shop, but clean as a whistle inside, lovely fresh fish and on the way home from golf.
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3208
photos
98
followers
51
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
7
Album
Clancy's Overflow
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
20th May 2020 12:41pm
Tags
sign
shop
virus
2020
barwon-heads
signs-of-our-times
Babs
ace
Not giving the seafood away for free then, ha ha.
May 21st, 2020
Marnie
ace
@onewing
Nah, but we're have some lovely whiting for tea tonight.
May 21st, 2020
Marnie
ace
@onewing
Dunno about your neck of the woods, but there's quite a few places round here, including the golf club, where you have to use a card, won't take cash.
May 21st, 2020
Babs
ace
@golftragic
There is something fishy going on, we are having fresh salmon tonight.
May 21st, 2020
Marnie
ace
@onewing
Gotta keep the fisher-folk in biz Babs and at least fresh fish comes from Oz and isn't even processed/packed 'elsewhere'. I've been closely checking where my food is coming from (or has been processed/packed) for some considerable time. Quite an eye-opener at times, and one of the reasons I buy what I can from the local wholefoods shop.
May 21st, 2020
Babs
ace
@golftragic
Our shops are about 50/50 some will still take cash but others card only.
May 21st, 2020
julia
ace
Cash is good ... I was at my 'beautyshop ' appt the other day and they don't do paywave ... eeeek 8 weeks of not using my card I forgot my pin number .. lucky for a trusting beautician .. 'Just drop it in later'....
May 21st, 2020
