Signs of our times 2 May by golftragic
Photo 390

Signs of our times 2 May

On the door of a small fresh fish shop at the Barwon Heads aerodrome. A most unimpressive looking shop, but clean as a whistle inside, lovely fresh fish and on the way home from golf.
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Babs ace
Not giving the seafood away for free then, ha ha.
May 21st, 2020  
Marnie ace
@onewing Nah, but we're have some lovely whiting for tea tonight.
May 21st, 2020  
Marnie ace
@onewing Dunno about your neck of the woods, but there's quite a few places round here, including the golf club, where you have to use a card, won't take cash.
May 21st, 2020  
Babs ace
@golftragic There is something fishy going on, we are having fresh salmon tonight.
May 21st, 2020  
Marnie ace
@onewing Gotta keep the fisher-folk in biz Babs and at least fresh fish comes from Oz and isn't even processed/packed 'elsewhere'. I've been closely checking where my food is coming from (or has been processed/packed) for some considerable time. Quite an eye-opener at times, and one of the reasons I buy what I can from the local wholefoods shop.
May 21st, 2020  
Babs ace
@golftragic Our shops are about 50/50 some will still take cash but others card only.
May 21st, 2020  
julia ace
Cash is good ... I was at my 'beautyshop ' appt the other day and they don't do paywave ... eeeek 8 weeks of not using my card I forgot my pin number .. lucky for a trusting beautician .. 'Just drop it in later'....
May 21st, 2020  
