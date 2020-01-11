Previous
Another casualty of denying climate change by golftragic
Another casualty of denying climate change

Not my photo, another one from The Age daily newspaper. This 'roo has survived but there's no food to be had in the burned-out areas (over 11 million hectares/ 27 million acres).
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Marnie

@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Diana ace
I could sit down and sob my heart out!
January 11th, 2020  
