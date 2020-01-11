Sign up
Photo 944
Another casualty of denying climate change
Not my photo, another one from The Age daily newspaper. This 'roo has survived but there's no food to be had in the burned-out areas (over 11 million hectares/ 27 million acres).
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Tags
australia
,
bushfires
,
2019
,
the-age
Diana
ace
I could sit down and sob my heart out!
January 11th, 2020
