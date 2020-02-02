Previous
FOR2020 2 by golftragic
Photo 947

FOR2020 2

On the opposite bank from the old swimming hole on the farm. These trees have been there for 50 years to my personal knowledge, but one of them now seems to be succombing to climate change.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Graeme Stevens ace
Sorry...for me it's the B&W version, Shock horror :) I love the shadows of the branches, like veins
February 10th, 2020  
Ethel ace
Different aspects of the shot are noticeable in the B&W version. The shadows and reflections jump out and the tiny wisps of cloud give more life to the sky
February 10th, 2020  
