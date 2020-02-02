Sign up
Photo 947
FOR2020 2
On the opposite bank from the old swimming hole on the farm. These trees have been there for 50 years to my personal knowledge, but one of them now seems to be succombing to climate change.
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3109
photos
102
followers
49
following
Photo Details
26th January 2020 1:58pm
Tags
trees
river
nsw
2020
edward-river
north-dale
for2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Sorry...for me it's the B&W version, Shock horror :) I love the shadows of the branches, like veins
February 10th, 2020
Ethel
ace
Different aspects of the shot are noticeable in the B&W version. The shadows and reflections jump out and the tiny wisps of cloud give more life to the sky
February 10th, 2020
