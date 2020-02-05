Sign up
Photo 946
FOR2020-5
River red-gums, Edward River.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
4
2
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3103
photos
102
followers
49
following
259% complete
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Two-up
Camera
X-T2
Taken
26th January 2020 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
2010
,
nsw
,
2020
,
north-dale
,
for2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
superb detail and processing
February 7th, 2020
Marnie
ace
You are, as ever, far too kind. Many thanks
February 7th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Marnie, this is amazing! The detail is incredible -- to me it looks like a movie set of some either mystical kingdom or a dystopian future. Instant fav.
February 7th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@taffy
Thank you very much Taffy, I appreciate your kind comments and the fav. My two kids, four grandies and I got together for an Australia Day BBQ at the good old swimming hole on the sandy bank just left of this shot. The river is such a boon in that dessicated landscape.
February 7th, 2020
