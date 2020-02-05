Previous
FOR2020-5 by golftragic
Photo 946

FOR2020-5

River red-gums, Edward River.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Photo Details

Graeme Stevens ace
superb detail and processing
February 7th, 2020  
Marnie ace
You are, as ever, far too kind. Many thanks
February 7th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Marnie, this is amazing! The detail is incredible -- to me it looks like a movie set of some either mystical kingdom or a dystopian future. Instant fav.
February 7th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@taffy Thank you very much Taffy, I appreciate your kind comments and the fav. My two kids, four grandies and I got together for an Australia Day BBQ at the good old swimming hole on the sandy bank just left of this shot. The river is such a boon in that dessicated landscape.
February 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
