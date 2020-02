FOR2020 13 RR Merlin

Definitely not pretty, although that depends on one's point of view, but arguably one of the most important factors in the RAF winning the aerial Battle for Britain in 1941. This is a beautifully restored Rolls-Royce 12-cylinder Merlin engine, the very same engine that powered the legendary Spitfire fighter planes. Quite incredible to find such a gem in this museum. I'm lost in admiration at the loving restoration of this nearly 70-year old wonder.