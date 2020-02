FOR2020 16 The Buddha with friends

The Buddha comes from Pakse (Laos) and the two little brass figures from Sigiriya (Sri Lanka). If I remember correctly, the frog symbolises wisdom and the tortoise with snake, health and long life. All three sit on the base of a coaster ground down from a WW2 aircraft engine (courtesy of my late father). All four of these treasures sit on my desk where they are admired daily.