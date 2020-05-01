Previous
Half and half 1 by golftragic
Photo 964

Half and half 1

I've just realised I missed the start of what is a real favourite challenge/theme. Fortunately I had one, maybe two shots in reserve. Must've learned something in the Girl Guides.
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Rob Z ace
LOL - they would have been proud of you!
May 2nd, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
Simple and effective
May 2nd, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Love the textures.
May 2nd, 2020  
