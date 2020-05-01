Sign up
Photo 964
Half and half 1
I've just realised I missed the start of what is a real favourite challenge/theme. Fortunately I had one, maybe two shots in reserve. Must've learned something in the Girl Guides.
1st May 2020
1st May 20
3
0
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3170
photos
96
followers
49
following
264% complete
957
958
959
960
961
962
963
964
1814
1815
1816
963
1817
964
1818
1819
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Two-up
Tags
2020
,
half-and-half
,
mayhalf20
Rob Z
ace
LOL - they would have been proud of you!
May 2nd, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
Simple and effective
May 2nd, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Love the textures.
May 2nd, 2020
