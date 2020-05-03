Sign up
Photo 966
Half and half 3
Nothing like a little sunshine to create photo opportunities.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests
Two-up
X-T2
3rd May 2020 11:21am
20
,
belmont
,
geelong
,
2020
,
half-and-half
,
mayhalf
