Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 967
Half and half 4
This is what you could well call a desperation shot. I've spent most of today going round and round trying to resolve some tricky software issues with almost no progress so far. Back to the fray tomorrow, my eyes have had enough for one day.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3175
photos
97
followers
50
following
264% complete
View this month »
960
961
962
963
964
965
966
967
Latest from all albums
964
1818
965
1819
1820
966
967
1821
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Two-up
Camera
X-T2
Taken
4th May 2020 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
belmont
,
geelong
,
half-and-half
,
mayhalf20
Diana
ace
What a clever one Marnie, like your screensaver too.
May 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close