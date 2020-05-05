Sign up
Photo 968
Half and half 5
Had to take a script up to the chemist's and found a few ideas while I was in there. This one seems appropriate given the emphasis on washing your hands during the plague.
5th May 2020
5th May 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Views
10
Comments
5
Two-up
iPhone 7 Plus
5th May 2020 1:52pm
soap
,
belmont
,
geelong
,
half-and-half
,
mayhalf20
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Oooh, so beautiful half And half
May 5th, 2020
Dianne
Nice!
May 5th, 2020
Diana
ace
wonderful half and half, must have a great fragrance too.
May 5th, 2020
Monique
ace
Nice one
May 5th, 2020
julia
ace
Can almost smell them..
May 5th, 2020
