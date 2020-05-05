Previous
Half and half 5 by golftragic
Photo 968

Half and half 5

Had to take a script up to the chemist's and found a few ideas while I was in there. This one seems appropriate given the emphasis on washing your hands during the plague.
5th May 2020 5th May 20

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia.
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Oooh, so beautiful half And half
May 5th, 2020  
Dianne
Nice!
May 5th, 2020  
Diana ace
wonderful half and half, must have a great fragrance too.
May 5th, 2020  
Monique ace
Nice one
May 5th, 2020  
julia ace
Can almost smell them..
May 5th, 2020  
