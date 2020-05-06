Sign up
Photo 969
Half and half 6
Getting desperate today! Despite being home most of the day I'm way, way behind on stuff that needs doing.
6th May 2020
6th May 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3179
photos
97
followers
50
following
Views
5
Album
Two-up
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
5th May 2020 1:51pm
Tags
belmont
,
geelong
,
half-and-half
,
mayhalf20
