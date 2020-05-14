Sign up
Photo 976
Half and half 13
Not quite half and half, but it filled the bill for me.
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3194
photos
97
followers
50
following
267% complete
View this month »
Two-up
14th May 2020 8:22am
Tags
20
,
belmont
,
geelong
,
2020
,
half-and-half
,
mayhalf
Louise & Ken
ace
What beautiful wood...and I'll bet it smells delicious!
May 14th, 2020
