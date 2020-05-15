Previous
Half and half 15 by golftragic
Photo 978

Half and half 15

I liked the multiple contrasts.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
Sally Ings ace
Very cool half and half. I find my eye drawn to the grey disc thingy
May 16th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@salza It's the handle on the front of the bottom bit of an Australia Post letter-box Sally.
May 16th, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
@golftragic I would never have guessed that. It looks like a lid or something that will screw out
May 16th, 2020  
Ethel ace
Now there’s a halfnhalf staring at you. The complementary colours sing and textures of grass next to red steel is pleasing
May 16th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@ethelperry Thanks Ethel, I do hope all is OK with you and yours. This was taken just near the doors of our local supermarket.
May 16th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@salza Nope, just a small bit of something much larger.
May 16th, 2020  
Monique ace
Great contrast
May 16th, 2020  
Babs ace
Oh I like this one, well spotted. fav.
May 16th, 2020  
Ethel ace
We are all OK thanks, Marnie. Daughter and SIL were tested last week and came back negative. Michael used to say, “now all parts are bearing an equal strain” at the moment.
May 16th, 2020  
Margo ace
Great half & contrast
May 16th, 2020  
