Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 978
Half and half 15
I liked the multiple contrasts.
15th May 2020
15th May 20
2
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3197
photos
97
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
10
Fav's
2
Album
Two-up
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
12th May 2020 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
belmont
,
geelong
,
2020
,
half-and-half
,
mayhalf20
Sally Ings
ace
Very cool half and half. I find my eye drawn to the grey disc thingy
May 16th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@salza
It's the handle on the front of the bottom bit of an Australia Post letter-box Sally.
May 16th, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
@golftragic
I would never have guessed that. It looks like a lid or something that will screw out
May 16th, 2020
Ethel
ace
Now there’s a halfnhalf staring at you. The complementary colours sing and textures of grass next to red steel is pleasing
May 16th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@ethelperry
Thanks Ethel, I do hope all is OK with you and yours. This was taken just near the doors of our local supermarket.
May 16th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@salza
Nope, just a small bit of something much larger.
May 16th, 2020
Monique
ace
Great contrast
May 16th, 2020
Babs
ace
Oh I like this one, well spotted. fav.
May 16th, 2020
Ethel
ace
We are all OK thanks, Marnie. Daughter and SIL were tested last week and came back negative. Michael used to say, “now all parts are bearing an equal strain” at the moment.
May 16th, 2020
Margo
ace
Great half & contrast
May 16th, 2020
