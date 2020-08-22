Previous
Oculus from inside the Memorial shrine by golftragic
Oculus from inside the Memorial shrine

'Standing on the highest part of Corregidor's Topside is the Pacific War Memorial, which was built by the United States Government to honor the Filipino and American soldiers who participated in World War II. It was completed in 1968 at the cost of three million dollars. The major memorial structure is a rotunda with a circular altar directly under the dome's oculus through which light falls on the altar during daylight hours. Light lands directly on the altar on May 5 at exactly 12 noon, in commemoration of the surrender of the troops stationed there and the courage they exhibited over 72 days of bombing.' Quote from the article linked below.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corregidor#Pacific_War_Memorial
22nd August 2020

Photo Details

