Signs of our timnes: Sept 5 by golftragic
Signs of our timnes: Sept 5

Everyone's into this sign thing.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Marnie

@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia.
same here in toronto, signs everywhere on the same thing: mask, sanitizer, social distancing. it's all good for most of us, but the ones who think their freedom is being curtailed. new cases are slowing rising again, and reports are that mostly the new cases are the 25-40 age range that are now being affected. most of the people i know who continue to defy the new rules are in that age category. keep posting those signs, marnie. aces!
September 5th, 2020  
