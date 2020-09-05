Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 987
Signs of our timnes: Sept 5
Everyone's into this sign thing.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3259
photos
92
followers
50
following
270% complete
View this month »
980
981
982
983
984
985
986
987
Latest from all albums
1867
1868
1869
983
984
985
986
987
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Two-up
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
5th September 2020 7:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
belmont
,
2020
,
covid-19
summerfield
ace
same here in toronto, signs everywhere on the same thing: mask, sanitizer, social distancing. it's all good for most of us, but the ones who think their freedom is being curtailed. new cases are slowing rising again, and reports are that mostly the new cases are the 25-40 age range that are now being affected. most of the people i know who continue to defy the new rules are in that age category. keep posting those signs, marnie. aces!
September 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close