Photo 988
Signs of our times: Sept 6
Front door of, would you believe, a shop that specialises in eyebrows. And no, my ears don't normally stick out like that, the bloomin' mask loops pull 'em out.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3260
photos
92
followers
50
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Two-up
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
6th September 2020 11:31am
Tags
sign
,
shop
,
belmont
,
2020
,
covid-19
Annie D
ace
yeh yeh blame the mask hahahahahahaha
September 6th, 2020
