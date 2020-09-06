Previous
Signs of our times: Sept 6 by golftragic
Signs of our times: Sept 6

Front door of, would you believe, a shop that specialises in eyebrows. And no, my ears don't normally stick out like that, the bloomin' mask loops pull 'em out.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Marnie

@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia.
Annie D ace
yeh yeh blame the mask hahahahahahaha
September 6th, 2020  
