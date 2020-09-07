Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 989
Signs of our times: Mk 2 Sept 7
Sanitising the handpieces at the servo.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3261
photos
93
followers
50
following
270% complete
View this month »
982
983
984
985
986
987
988
989
Latest from all albums
1869
983
984
985
986
987
988
989
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Two-up
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
7th September 2020 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
man
,
servo
,
2020
,
grovedale
,
covid-19
Diana
ace
Great shot Marnie, I wonder if this will be the norm for next year too?
September 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close