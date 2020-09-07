Previous
Next
Signs of our times: Mk 2 Sept 7 by golftragic
Photo 989

Signs of our times: Mk 2 Sept 7

Sanitising the handpieces at the servo.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
270% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great shot Marnie, I wonder if this will be the norm for next year too?
September 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise