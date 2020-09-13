Sign up
Photo 993
Signs of our times Mk 2: Sept 13
Local chemist's shop, on the cosmetics counter.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
8
0
Marnie
ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
3267
photos
93
followers
50
following
Tags
shop
,
belmont
,
2020
,
covid-19
Diana
ace
My goodness, now I have seen it all.
September 13th, 2020
Annie D
ace
didn't know people opened packaging in cosmetics - guess because there are no testers in these times?
September 13th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
It seems a nice way to say, keep your paws to yourself😉
September 13th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Definitely nice to see proactive requests being made.
September 13th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Oh no, not all of it yet!
September 13th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@annied
I suspect so Annie, but there may well be others who just do so anyway. I have a friend who works there and I'm gobsmacked at some of the things she tells me.
September 13th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@joysabin
Yep, got it in one Joy!
September 13th, 2020
Marnie
ace
@aikiuser
Definitely, but who in their right mind would even try to open anything nowadays.
September 13th, 2020
