Previous
Next
Signs of our times Mk 2: Sept 13 by golftragic
Photo 993

Signs of our times Mk 2: Sept 13

Local chemist's shop, on the cosmetics counter.
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Marnie

ace
@golftragic
I live in Geelong, a Victorian regional city in southeastern Australia. Golf and photography are my main interests, and together account for most of my...
272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
My goodness, now I have seen it all.
September 13th, 2020  
Annie D ace
didn't know people opened packaging in cosmetics - guess because there are no testers in these times?
September 13th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
It seems a nice way to say, keep your paws to yourself😉
September 13th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Definitely nice to see proactive requests being made.
September 13th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@ludwigsdiana Oh no, not all of it yet!
September 13th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@annied I suspect so Annie, but there may well be others who just do so anyway. I have a friend who works there and I'm gobsmacked at some of the things she tells me.
September 13th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@joysabin Yep, got it in one Joy!
September 13th, 2020  
Marnie ace
@aikiuser Definitely, but who in their right mind would even try to open anything nowadays.
September 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise