Previous
Next
Duckling by gosia
99 / 365

Duckling

Thank you for such a warm welcome after my 365 break. I am slowly recovering from my ankle injury but cannot walk much so I am photographing whatever I can take a photo of in my garden. The ducklings were sweet and easy models.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Gosia

ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margo ace
Love the expression!!
January 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise