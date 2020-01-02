Sign up
Previous
Next
99 / 365
Duckling
Thank you for such a warm welcome after my 365 break. I am slowly recovering from my ankle injury but cannot walk much so I am photographing whatever I can take a photo of in my garden. The ducklings were sweet and easy models.
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
Gosia
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania.
1303
photos
53
followers
65
following
27% complete
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
19th November 2019 11:07am
Tags
animals
,
garden
Margo
ace
Love the expression!!
January 2nd, 2020
