Sunset
Tasmania was covered by smoke from the bushfires on the mainland all day today. But the sunset was amazing over Huon River.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
1317
photos
55
followers
65
following
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
15th January 2020 5:32pm
sunset
bruni
ace
Gorgeous sunset.
January 15th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
Beautiful Gosia. I also managed to get some shots of the sunset through the smoke as viewed from my house. But I love how you have the valley in front of yours :)
January 15th, 2020
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely image under such an unfortunate situation. Smoke in the air has a great effect on sunsets.
January 15th, 2020
