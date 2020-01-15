Previous
Sunset by gosia
113 / 365

Sunset

Tasmania was covered by smoke from the bushfires on the mainland all day today. But the sunset was amazing over Huon River.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Gosia

I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
bruni ace
Gorgeous sunset.
January 15th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
Beautiful Gosia. I also managed to get some shots of the sunset through the smoke as viewed from my house. But I love how you have the valley in front of yours :)
January 15th, 2020  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely image under such an unfortunate situation. Smoke in the air has a great effect on sunsets.
January 15th, 2020  
