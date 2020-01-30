Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
128 / 365
Ruby
I am preparing myself for children portraits' photography but in the meantime, Ruby, a young friend, offered to be a model.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
1332
photos
57
followers
66
following
35% complete
View this month »
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
2019-2020
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
27th January 2020 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
Hazel
ace
It’s a really beautiful portrait. If you are open to critique I would definitely crop out the structure top left and I think you have space to do that and keep the composition.
January 30th, 2020
Ethel
ace
You have constructed this portrait beautifully including the backdrop. Ruby is a lovely model. I would like to see some more work with her and her hair flowing free somehow.
January 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close