Previous
Next
Ruby by gosia
128 / 365

Ruby

I am preparing myself for children portraits' photography but in the meantime, Ruby, a young friend, offered to be a model.
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Gosia

ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hazel ace
It’s a really beautiful portrait. If you are open to critique I would definitely crop out the structure top left and I think you have space to do that and keep the composition.
January 30th, 2020  
Ethel ace
You have constructed this portrait beautifully including the backdrop. Ruby is a lovely model. I would like to see some more work with her and her hair flowing free somehow.
January 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise