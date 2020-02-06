Sign up
Fishing on Huon River
From time to time, my husband will get himself on the river hoping to catch a fish. So far that has not happened but he is happy anyway. It is just beautiful there.
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
1341
photos
59
followers
66
following
Tags
fun
,
river
,
fishing
,
kayaking
Diana
ace
Such a lovely peaceful scene.
February 8th, 2020
