138 / 365
Just brown butterfly
It was a beautiful but windy day in Huon Valley today. Could not stay at home so went to the native garden with a camera.
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
1
1
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
1342
photos
59
followers
66
following
37% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
9th February 2020 9:40am
nature
butterfly
Wylie
ace
sweet shot. both so lovely in macro detail.
February 9th, 2020
