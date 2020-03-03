Previous
Next
Alpine wildflower by gosia
162 / 365

Alpine wildflower

The photo was taken during my walk through the Hartz Mountains in Tassie.
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Gosia

ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ethel ace
Nice DOF and composition of this little flower. Half your luck being able to take that walk.
March 5th, 2020  
Gosia ace
@ethelperry Ankle well strapped, hiking boots and the walking sticks. Cannot stay at home any longer.
March 5th, 2020  
Wylie ace
pretty little flowers. must have been a lovely walk.
March 5th, 2020  
Margo ace
very pretty
March 5th, 2020  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely flowers and nice dof.
March 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise