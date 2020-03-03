Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
162 / 365
Alpine wildflower
The photo was taken during my walk through the Hartz Mountains in Tassie.
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
1366
photos
62
followers
67
following
44% complete
View this month »
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
23rd February 2020 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
flora
Ethel
ace
Nice DOF and composition of this little flower. Half your luck being able to take that walk.
March 5th, 2020
Gosia
ace
@ethelperry
Ankle well strapped, hiking boots and the walking sticks. Cannot stay at home any longer.
March 5th, 2020
Wylie
ace
pretty little flowers. must have been a lovely walk.
March 5th, 2020
Margo
ace
very pretty
March 5th, 2020
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely flowers and nice dof.
March 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close