165 / 365
Waratah
Endemic flower for southeastern Australia.
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
1369
photos
62
followers
67
following
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
Views
3
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
28th November 2018 11:20am
Tags
red
,
nature
,
flower
