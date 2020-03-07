Previous
Next
Evolving fern by gosia
166 / 365

Evolving fern

7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

Gosia

ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful close up and dof.
March 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise