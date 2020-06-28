Previous
Next
Possum by gosia
172 / 365

Possum

We are not short of night visitors. Their numbers are ranging between two to five any given evening. They eating the leaves of the trees and trying to get to the chooks' coop. You will see more of them for sure.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Gosia

ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise