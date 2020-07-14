Previous
Winter? by gosia
Winter?

The cold days come to Huon Valley with close to below 0 degrees at night but still some flowers smiling at the midday sun.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Gosia

@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
*lynn ace
Love this! fav
July 14th, 2020  
Hazel ace
Beautifully cheerful!
July 14th, 2020  
Wylie ace
Looks lovely, could almost be Spring!
July 14th, 2020  
Babs ace
Doesn't look like winter does it.
July 14th, 2020  
Kate ace
Looks like Spring or Summer.
July 14th, 2020  
