Echidna by gosia
202 / 365

There are two types of echidna. The long-beaked echidna can be only found in New Guinea. Australia is home to short-beaked echidna. Along with platypus, they are the only egg-laying mammals on Earth. Recent discoveries suggest that the echidna actually is a product of evolution from a platypus-like ancestor and they split some millions of years ago. Let us start with the name Echidna. The animal was named after Echidna from Greek mythology where Echidna was a monster, half-women and half-snake. Echidna-animal carries the features of a mammal and a reptile. Echidna has spines like a porcupine, a beak like a bird and a pouch like a kangaroo, and lays eggs like a reptile. But… the spines are actually a modified hair. They are 5 cm long and a fur between the spines provides insulation. Echidnas have the lowest body temperature of any mammals, 32deg C which can fluctuate by up to 6-8 deg C over the course of the day. During winter months echidna goes into the hibernation, reducing body temperature and slowing metabolism. Adult echidna weight ranges between two and six kilos. They live for up to 45 years.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Gosia

ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
55% complete

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
sweet little creature :)
July 28th, 2020  
Babs ace
Oh how wonderful, I haven't seen an echidna in the wild for years.
July 28th, 2020  
