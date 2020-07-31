Sign up
205 / 365
Bobbi and chooks
Our Bobbi enjoying chooks company. It even seems he is their guard dog.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Gosia
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
1409
photos
65
followers
67
following
4
2
2019-2020
E-M1MarkII
31st July 2020 10:42am
animals
fun
Babs
They all seem to get along quite well.
July 31st, 2020
Kate
He does look like a guard dog. That is an interesting tree.
July 31st, 2020
