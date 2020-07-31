Previous
Bobbi and chooks by gosia
205 / 365

Bobbi and chooks

Our Bobbi enjoying chooks company. It even seems he is their guard dog.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Gosia

ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
Photo Details

Babs ace
They all seem to get along quite well.
July 31st, 2020  
Kate ace
He does look like a guard dog. That is an interesting tree.
July 31st, 2020  
