206 / 365
Spotted-Tailed quoll
Or Tiger cat, a carnivorous marsupial, native to Australia
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania.
5
2019-2020
E-M1MarkII
24th July 2020 1:53pm
animals
australia
fauna
