Previous
Next
Sheep with a heavy coat by gosia
221 / 365

Sheep with a heavy coat

16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Gosia

ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
well captured - fav
August 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise