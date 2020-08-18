Previous
Erica Lusitanica by gosia
Erica Lusitanica

Such a nice name. It is common in the valley but actually it's native to Spain, Portugal and France.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Gosia

Photo Details

Lee-Ann
Beautiful flowers
August 19th, 2020  
