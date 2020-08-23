Previous
Tawny Frogmouth by gosia
Tawny Frogmouth

These interesting birds are native to Australia including Tasmania. They are not an owl but they try to blend in its surroundings during the day and they are active at night.
Gosia

Wylie ace
They are gorgeous, lovely shot.
August 25th, 2020  
