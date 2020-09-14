Sign up
250 / 365
Birch forest
Birch forest in the South-West National Park, Tasmania
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
2
2
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
1454
photos
70
followers
72
following
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th September 2020 10:26am
nature
trees
forest
Sylvia du Toit
September 14th, 2020
Wylie
ace
Beautiful
September 14th, 2020
