Gordon Dam
The biggest, double-layered arch dam in Tasmania on Gordon River. No doubt, controversial dam, as together with three other dams, changed the whole area of South-West Tasmania nearly 50 years ago.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Gosia
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019. We actually...
Tags
environment
,
dam
,
tasmania
