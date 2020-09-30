Sign up
266 / 365
Black Currawong
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019.
266
5
3
1
2019-2020
E-M1MarkII
28th September 2020 6:58am
Tags
bird
fauna
Alexandra DG
Ooh great
October 2nd, 2020
Faye Turner
Wonderful close up
October 2nd, 2020
Wylie
ace
not my favourite bird, nice DOF
October 2nd, 2020
