268 / 365
Fresh bread
Interestingly, once we moved to the country, I started baking breads and cakes. It was so easy to pop to the shops next door in Perth. Now we need to drive a much longer distance. I am only a beginner but surprisingly, the bread taste good.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019. We actually...
1472
photos
73
followers
74
following
73% complete
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
2
1
2019-2020
SM-G960F
1st October 2020 2:37pm
Tags
home
,
bread
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
Beautifully presented in this photo. They look delicious!
October 3rd, 2020
