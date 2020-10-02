Previous
Fresh bread by gosia
268 / 365

Fresh bread

Interestingly, once we moved to the country, I started baking breads and cakes. It was so easy to pop to the shops next door in Perth. Now we need to drive a much longer distance. I am only a beginner but surprisingly, the bread taste good.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Gosia

Denise (lyndemc) ace
Beautifully presented in this photo. They look delicious!
October 3rd, 2020  
