Capture with the bonus by gosia
277 / 365

Capture with the bonus

I honestly have not seen that green grasshopper while concentrating on the photo of this interesting flower. I just noticed him now.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Gosia

ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019. We actually...
76% complete

narayani
Nicely camouflaged!
October 14th, 2020  
