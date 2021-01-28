Sign up
Tasmanian Native Hen
This bird is endemic to Tasmania. They used to live in another part of Australia till some 4000 years ago.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019.
Tags
fauna
,
tasmania
