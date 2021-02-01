Previous
Franklin Gordon National Park by gosia
Photo 389

Franklin Gordon National Park

We are back from the trip around Tasmania. Just managed to return before the massive rainfall in some parts of the island.
It is a view on the Franklin Gordon wilderness.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Gosia

