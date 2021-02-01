Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 389
Franklin Gordon National Park
We are back from the trip around Tasmania. Just managed to return before the massive rainfall in some parts of the island.
It is a view on the Franklin Gordon wilderness.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019.
382
383
384
385
386
387
388
389
Views
4
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st February 2021 6:53am
Exif
View Info
Tags
nature
,
wilderness
,
tasmania
