Photo 396
Rainforest in Cradle Mountains
I was looking for the Hobbit in this magical rainforest.
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019.
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
2nd February 2021 12:50pm
rainforest
tasmania
Wylie
ace
I'm sure he's peeping around that middle tree...
February 14th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
W
February 14th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful , with all that moss covering the gnarled trees and branches - fav
February 14th, 2021
