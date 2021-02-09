Previous
Up the hill by gosia
Photo 397

Up the hill

These wombats were walking together so close to the tourist accommodation in Cradle Mountains.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Gosia

Pyrrhula
Great capture of those cute looking wombats.
February 14th, 2021  
