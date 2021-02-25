Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 413
Panoramic view on the old penal settlement
The buildings on the right serving now as a tourist's accommodation on the island. many other old buildings are open to the public for viewing. The ferry jetty is located just next to the old silos.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019. We actually...
1617
photos
79
followers
83
following
113% complete
View this month »
406
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
12th February 2021 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
history
,
tasmania
,
marisaisland
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close