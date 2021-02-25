Previous
Panoramic view on the old penal settlement by gosia
Panoramic view on the old penal settlement

The buildings on the right serving now as a tourist's accommodation on the island. many other old buildings are open to the public for viewing. The ferry jetty is located just next to the old silos.
25th February 2021

Gosia

@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019. We actually...
