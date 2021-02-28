Previous
Colourful pond by gosia
Photo 416

Colourful pond

This small pond among the bush caught my eyes.
28th February 2021

Gosia

Samantha ace
I love the red in the foreground. Such a peaceful location.
February 28th, 2021  
