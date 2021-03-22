Sign up
Photo 439
One year after a fire
There was a huge fire in the south part of Tasmania in January 2019. This part of the forest was not spare. It is actually amazing how just a meter away the part of the forest stayed unaffected.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019. We actually...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
2019-2020
Camera
SM-G960F
Taken
22nd March 2021 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
fire
,
tasmania
,
forset
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely trail
March 23rd, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful path and wood area.
March 23rd, 2021
