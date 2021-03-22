Previous
One year after a fire by gosia
One year after a fire

There was a huge fire in the south part of Tasmania in January 2019. This part of the forest was not spare. It is actually amazing how just a meter away the part of the forest stayed unaffected.
Gosia

@gosia
I joined 365 six years ago but took a couple of breaks. We moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania in 2019.
Peter Dulis
lovely trail
March 23rd, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg
Beautiful path and wood area.
March 23rd, 2021  
